(Friday, February 18, 2022) Cold, windy, and snowy Friday and into the start of the weekend. The spring-like weather slowly returns again by next week.

Risk of flooding from ice jams and extra moisture from rain is still a concern, but also watch for slick and icy roads as you are out and about Friday.

Temperatures have plummeted behind Friday morning’s cold front.

Any snow will stick and make things slippery. We’re stuck in the 20s and wind chill temperatures near 10 degrees Friday.

There’s another chance at snow Saturday as a clipper is scheduled to swing by.

Expect a quick burst of snow first thing in the morning, then occasional snow squalls the rest of the day Saturday. It’s also going to be chilly and very windy.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 30-40mph making the air feel like the single digits. 1-3” of snow is possible Saturday across the Southern Tier.

Our weather starts to turn slightly warmer, almost spring-like again beginning Sunday.

Temperatures come close to 40 Sunday, then hover around 50 Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of next week.

However, don’t get too used to it.

The long-range forecast is calling for a chilly end to February and start of March.

Friday: Morning snow showers. Colder. Temperatures in 20s, but feeling more like 10 with the wind chill. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Friday Night: Snow tapers with some partial clearing. Cold, lows in the mid teens. Wind: WSW 10-15 mph.

Saturday: Expect snow squalls in the morning, and scattered snow showers in the afternoon. Very windy. High mid 30s, then turning colder later in the day. Wind: SW-WNW 15-30 mph. Wind Chill: 10 to 20.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 40.

Monday (Presidents Day): Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. High around 50.

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers. High around 50.

Wednesday: Rain showers. Highs near 50.

Thursday: Chillier. Chance of snow showers. High around 30.



