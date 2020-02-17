February 17 weather forecast; rainy morning tomorrow

(Monday, February 17th 2020) Good President’s Day Southern Tier! The last day of the long holiday weekend will be pretty nice day with some developing sun and a fairly seasonal chill.

Gets a little messy to start Tuesday, but doesn’t last long.

High pressure building in out of Canada gives us a chilly, but eventual brighter day with sun developing today.

Highs will be near 30.

Clouds increase tonight in advance of the next weather maker sliding in from the southwest and will first provide us with a quick shot of snow and a little mix early Tuesday morning.

By mid to late Tuesday morning any snow/mix will have changed to some rain showers which will taper off quickly during the early afternoon hours.

It will be windy and turning milder Tuesday with highs getting up into the upper 30s to mid 40s for many.

It will turn colder with some limited lake snow probable at times Wednesday into Thursday. Highs will be near 30 Wednesday and teens to near 20 Thursday.

Monday: Some sunshine developing and chillier. Highs in the upper 20s to maybe 30.

Monday Night: Clouds increase with snow and or a little mix developing towards dawn. An evening low within a few degrees of 20 before rising to near 30 by dawn Tuesday.

Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with some snow/mix changing to some rain showers by the mid to late morning. It turns drier during the afternoon. It will be windy and milder with highs near 40.

Wednesday: Colder and brisk with a little lake effect snow probably developing for the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 20s.

Thursday: Lake effect snow showers and very cold with highs in the mid-teens to near 20.

Friday: Brisk and not as cold with some sunshine. Highs near 30.

Saturday: Sun and clouds and even a bit milder. Highs in the low to mid-30s.

Sunday: Pretty mild with a spotty rain/snow shower possible Highs in the upper 30s to around 40.