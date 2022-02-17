(Thursday, February 17, 2022) Warm, windy, and rainy Thursday before we change back to the snow and cold air in time for the weekend.

Thursday is warmer, likely reaching the 50s, but it’s also rainy as the next cold front comes through.

Rain showers develop by the afternoon and could be heavy at times.

The wind will stay strong too with gusts over 30mph likely. A Wind Advisory is in effect until Friday morning.

There is a risk for flooding that is more typical for March or April because of the potential for heavy rain and snowmelt from the warmer air.

Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of the Southern Tier beginning Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.

Keep an eye out for low lying areas, small streams and creeks, and poor drainage areas where drains may be clogged with broken ice.

Also keep an eye on your basement if it tends to flood during soggy situations like these.

Thursday night the rain changes briefly to a wintry mix before we end as snow showers Friday morning.

We need to watch for flash freezing and ice for the Friday morning commute.

It’s chilly again Friday with occasional snow showers. Temperatures will stay below freezing in the 20s all day.

We’re feeling more seasonable this weekend when temperatures top off in the mid 30s.

We’ll have another crack at some snow showers Saturday when a quick clipper swings by.

Another coating to an inch or two is possible then. Slightly warmer, almost spring-like temperatures look to return for the start of next week.

Thursday: Even milder. Rain develops by the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times with potential flooding. High upper 40s to low 50s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Windy. Rain changes to a window of a wintry mix between 2-5am before it’s all snow by sunrise. Temperatures quickly fall from near 50 to the upper 20s. Wind: SW-WNW 15-25 mph..

Friday: Morning snow showers. Colder. High around 30 in the morning, but 20s most of the day. Wind: NW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of some scattered snow showers. High mid 30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 40.

Monday (Presidents Day): Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. High around 50.

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers. High around 50.

Wednesday: Rain showers. Highs near 50.