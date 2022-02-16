(Wednesday, February 16, 2022) It’s warm and windy Wednesday, then it turns wet, warm and windy Thursday. We’ll end the week much colder though.

We really warm up Wednesday thanks to a gusty southerly wind pushing temperatures to around 40 during the afternoon!

Now we will caution you that it won’t feel that warm thanks to a gusty southerly wind between 15 and 30 mph.

The higher elevations could have gusts as high as 40 mph!

If you can tolerate the wind, it won’t be that bad of a day to enjoy the milder weather since it’ll be a dry day under a good deal of sunshine.

Wednesday night is windy and mild with temperatures remaining in the 40s for most.

Thursday is warmer, likely reaching the 50s, but it’s also rainy as the next cold front comes through.

Rain showers develop by the afternoon and could be heavy at times.

There is a risk for flooding that is more typical for March or April because of the potential for heavy rain and snowmelt from the warmer air.

Because of this, the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for all of the Southern Tier beginning Thursday afternoon through Friday evening.

Keep an eye out for low lying areas, small streams and creeks, and poor drainage areas where drains may be clogged with broken ice.

Also keep an eye on your basement if it tends to flood during soggy situations like these.

Thursday night the rain changes briefly to a wintry mix before we end as snow showers Friday morning.

We need to watch for flash freezing and ice for the Friday morning commute. It’s chilly again Friday with occasional snow showers. Temperatures will stay below freezing all day.

We’re feeling more seasonable this weekend when temperatures top off in the mid 30s.

It looks like we will go right back into the spring-like warmth again at the beginning of next week.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Very windy and mild. High low 40s. Wind: S 15-25 mph, gusts up to 30-40 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures stay in the low 40s. Wind: SSW 15-25 mph.

Thursday: Even milder. Rain develops by the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times with potential flooding. High upper 40s to low 50s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Friday: Morning snow showers. Colder. High around 30 in the morning, but 20s most of the day.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of some passing showers. High mid 30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 40.

Monday (Presidents Day): Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. High around 50.

Tuesday: Chance of rain showers. High around 50.