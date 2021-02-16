February 16 weather forecast: Icy morning gives way to warmer afternoon

(Tuesday, February 16th, 2021) The first of two bigger storms that will be impacting the area has moved out of the Southern Tier this morning.

The weather will quiet down going into the middle of the week, but not for long.

After an icy start Tuesday, the weather is quieting down. Temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 30s midday Tuesday before a cold front slides through.

Other than a bit of lake flurries and snow showers Tuesday evening, the weather will be quiet and cold Wednesday.

Another storm will have to be watched moving up near the Appalachians and East Coast come Thursday into Friday.

This storm will probably provide at least some accumulating snow and possibly an icy mix and maybe even rain depending on the storm track. Stay tuned.

The weekend looks fairly quiet at this point with some sun and temperatures in the 20s.

Tuesday: Improving conditions as weather is quiet going into midday. Some snow showers develop during the evening. Highs in the upper 30s

Tuesday Night: A few snow showers in the evening. Then partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 10. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Wednesday (Ash Wednesday): Colder with a little afternoon sun. High near 20.



Thursday: Snow develops. High near 25.



Friday: Windy and turning colder with snow and or a mix tapering to snow showers by the afternoon. A morning high near 30 but falling during the afternoon.



Saturday: Blustery and colder with a few snow showers possible. Heavier lake snow will probably be north of us up towards Syracuse during the day. Highs in the low 20s.

Sunday: Chilly with a little sun possible. Highs near 25.

Monday: Chance rain and snow. Highs near 35.