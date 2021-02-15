February 15 weather forecast: Snow on the way

(Monday, February 15th, 2021) A minor accumulating snow will come through Monday with no big issues expected.

This will be followed by a messy night ahead here in the Southern Tier as the first of two bigger storms that will be impacting the area is slated to come through Monday night into the start of Tuesday.

We have some light snow expected late Monday morning and into midday. This shouldn’t bring much in terms of accumulation. We’re expecting around a coating to an inch or two.

A quick shot of steadier snow will move in after 8 this evening and should quickly change to a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain and possibly even just a little plain rain east of Binghamton late tonight/early Tuesday.

Snow and sleet accumulations will probably range from about 2 to as much as 5 or 6 inches across the area with the lowest snow totals south and east of Binghamton. A tenth to a quarter inch if not a bit more of ice accumulation is probable for many tonight and early Tuesday too! The most significant icing will probably occur in the Poconos and Catskills tonight.

The combination of the weight of the ice build-up on tree branches and a brisk northeast wind could result in scattered power outages tonight into Tuesday too. Travel will become rough tonight into the Tuesday morning commute, but thankfully things should improve as Tuesday progresses thanks to any wintry/icy mix tapers to flurries by the late morning and afternoon.

Little to no additional accumulations of snow or ice is expected after 7 or 8 am Tuesday.

Other than a bit of lake flurries and snow showers Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday the weather will quiet down midweek before yet another storm will have to be watched moving up near the Appalachians and East Coast come Thursday into Friday.

This storm will probably provide at least some snow and possibly an icy mix and maybe even rain depending on the storm track.

Monday (President’s Day): Mostly cloudy with some primarily light snow. A coating to 2” is likely. High in the low to mid 20s. Wind: NE 2-6 mph.

Monday Night: Snow to an icy mix and possibly even a bit of rain south and east of Binghamton. Temperatures will be in the 20s to near 30. Wind: NE 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Wintry mix tapers to flurries and freezing drizzle during the morning. It will be a very slick and sloppy start to the day, but conditions will improve during the day. Highs in the mid 20s to near 30.

Wednesday (Ash Wednesday): Colder with a few morning flurries and possibly a little afternoon sun. High near 20.

Thursday: Snow develops. High near 25.

Friday: Windy and turning colder with snow and or a mix tapering to snow showers by the afternoon. A morning high near 30 but falling during the afternoon.

Saturday: Blustery and colder with a few snow showers possible. Heavier lake snow will probably be north of us up towards Syracuse during the day. Highs in the low 20s.

Sunday: Chilly with a little sun possible. Highs near 25.