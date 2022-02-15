(Tuesday, February 15, 2022) It is still cold, but we’re heading in the right direction. Spring-like weather is not that far away.

We’re not as frigid as it was yesterday, but Tuesday is still a chilly day. Despite the dry and sunny weather, highs will only reach the mid 20s Tuesday afternoon.

After midnight, temperatures will quickly rise from the low teens back to the 20s by sunrise Wednesday morning. A very strong south wind will send the temperatures well into the 40s Wednesday afternoon. Expect wind gusts to exceed 25-30mph at times, especially in the higher elevations.

Despite the wind, this will be the best day to enjoy any mild weather.

Thursday is warmer, likely reaching the 50s, but it’s also rainy as the next cold front comes through.

Rain showers develop by the afternoon and could be heavy at times.

There is a risk for flooding that is more typical for March or April because of the potential for heavy rain and snowmelt from the warmer air.

Thursday night the rain changes briefly to a wintry mix before we end as snow showers Friday morning.

It’s chilly again Friday with occasional snow showers.

We’re feeling more seasonable this weekend when temperatures top off in the mid 30s.

It looks like we will go right back into the spring-like warmth again next week.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High mid 20s. Wind: West 6-12 mph. Wind Chill: 0 to 10.

Tuesday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows drop to the low teens, then rise after midnight to the low 20s by sunrise. Wind: NW shifting ESE 6-12 mph.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Very windy and mild. High low 40s. Wind: S 15-25 mph, gusts up to 30-40 mph.

Thursday: Even milder. Rain develops by the afternoon. High upper 40s to low 50s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Friday: Morning snow showers. Colder. High around 30 in the morning, but 20s most of the day.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of some passing showers. High mid 30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High near 40.

Monday (Presidents Day): Mostly sunny. Mild and breezy. High around 50.