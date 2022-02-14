(Monday, February 14, 2022) It’s a cold Valentine’s Day! Bundle up if you have any plans because the wind chill is going to be brutal.

We stay cold a few more days before milder air works its way back to the Southern Tier.

Temperatures will struggle to reach much into the mid teens Monday, and feel closer to zero with the wind chill. Brr!

The temperatures will drop back into the single digits again Monday night into Tuesday morning.

However, during the day Tuesday we should feel a touch better as highs land in the mid 20s.

Even though it’ll be another cold morning Wednesday, a very strong south wind will send the temperatures back up for a few days.

Expect gusts to exceed 25mph at times, but that also means we’ll have highs in the 40s.

Despite the wind, this will be the best day to enjoy any mild weather.

Thursday is warmer, but it’s also rainy as the next cold front comes through.

We’ll have to watch for the potential for a wintry mix of precipitation Thursday night as the colder air rushes in behind the front.

While we’re not as frigid as earlier in the week, we’re dropping back to more seasonable temperatures Friday and this weekend.

Monday (Valentine’s Day): Mix of sun and clouds. Cold. High low 20s. Wind: WNE 10-15 mph. Wind Chill: 0 to 5.

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Cold. Lows near 5. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph. Wind Chill: -5 to 0.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High mid 20s. Wind: West 6-12 mph. Wind Chill: 0 to 10.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Windy and mild. High low 40s.

Thursday: Chance of showers. Even milder. High upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Morning snow showers. Colder. High around 30 in the morning, but 20s most of the day.

Saturday: Cloudy with a chance of some showers. High mid 30s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 30s.