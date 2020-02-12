February 12 weather forecast: Storm moves in tonight

(Wednesday, February 12th 2020) Quiet today, but accumulating snow and a little ice and rain on the way for tonight into the start of Thursday.

High pressure keeps us quiet with some sun today Wednesday with highs in the 30s, but there’s another storm will impact us tonight into Thursday with a minor accumulating snowfall of about 1 to 3 inches for most, including the Binghamton area and a little icy mix, possibly a glazing, and even little rain around here at times late tonight into Thursday.

Roads will likely be at least somewhat slick and sloppy later tonight into the start of Thursday so be careful if you will be heading out.

Thankfully conditions will improve quickly Thursday morning as the mix and rain quickly tapers to a few rain and snow/mixed showers during the morning into the afternoon.

It turns bitterly cold with a little lake snow Thursday night into Friday with highs only in the low to mid-teens for our Valentine’s Day.

Bundle up and snuggle the one you love!

Wednesday: Looks like the nicest day of the week with some sun. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday Night: Snow develops during the evening with 1 to 3 inches expected by morning with more to the north up towards Syracuse. Lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Thursday: Chance of snow, mix and or rain changing to scattered flurries/snow showers. Temperatures will fall out of the mid to upper 30s and into the 20s by day’s end.

Friday (Valentine’s Day): Very cold with some light lake effect snow showers. Highs in the teens.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 20s.

Sunday: A little rain and or snow possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Clouds increase with a rain/snow shower possible towards sunset. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Cloudy and breezy with some rain and snow. Highs near 40.