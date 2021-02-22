February 12 weather forecast: Snow moving through

(Monday, February 22nd, 2021) Some snow moving through the area today will drop a coating to 2 or 3 inches for most but higher amounts in the mountains south and east of Binghamton.

Another system will bring yet another quick hit of snow Tuesday.

A fast-moving system will produce a quick shot of snow today.

A coating to 2 or 3 inches is expected for most, but slightly higher amounts will be found over the mountains south and east of Binghamton. It will be breezy with highs in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s.

A clipper system will dive into the area Tuesday with a slushy coating to an inch or two possible. Highs will be in the 30s once again Tuesday.

It will be breezy and milder with highs in the low 40s and a bit of rain and snow is possible to end Wednesday afternoon as a cold front approaches.

The cold front will move through Wednesday evening and usher in a much colder air mass later Wednesday night into Thursday.

The colder air should trigger a little lake snow Thursday under some sun. Highs will be around 30.

Sunshine and chilly to end the week.

Monday: Chance snow possibly mixed with a little rain over the lower terrain. A coating to 3 inches is expected with most of the snow falling this morning and early afternoon. Highs near 35.

Monday Night: Cloudy with a stray lingering snow shower possible. Lows 25 to 30. Wind: WSW 5-15 mph.

Tuesday: Chance snow possibly mixed with rain. High near 35. Wind: SW->W 5-15 mph.

Wednesday: Breezy and milder with a bit of rain developing towards later in the afternoon. Rain may mix with snow in the hills. Highs near 40.

Thursday: A little lake snow possible, brisk and colder. Highs near 30.

Friday: Some sunshine and chilly. Highs near 25.

Saturday: Some snow and or rain will develop. Highs in the 30s.

Sunday: Some sunshine. Highs near 30.