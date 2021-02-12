February 12 weather forecast: Cold day!

(Friday, February 12th, 2021) It’s a cold end to the work week! Quiet weather will take us into the weekend.

Some light snow arrives Saturday night. We’re a little closer to seasonable and drier for the end of the weekend. Next week looks active with several system slated to head to the northeast.

Brrrr! We have quite a cold end to the week! Highs are only in the upper teens Friday.

At least we won’t have any additional snow to shovel as the weather stays quiet.

Our next low pressure system arrives Saturday night and brings some widespread, light snow into Sunday morning.

This has the potential to bring around a coating to 2” or 3” of accumulation.

Valentine’s Day Sunday is pretty quiet and not quite as cold.

Next week we have an active weather pattern. First, what we’re keeping our eyes on Monday. A cold front aloft could bring some light snow.

Then Tuesday, a low pressure system moving northeast from the Gulf is forecast to move off the East Coast near New Jersey.

It looks close enough to bring widespread snow.

There is some disagreement with temperatures between our computer models though.

The temperature is critical as it will dictate how much snow we see and if we see any ice. Stay tuned.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper teens. Wind: N 2-6 mph. Wind chills in the single digits during the day.

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low near 5. Wind: Near calm.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow developing after sunset. Widespread light snow overnight. About a coating to an inch or two is expected for most. Highs in the teens to near 20. Wind: N 2-8 mph.

Sunday (Valentne’s Day): Brisk and cold with some morning flurries. Highs near 30. Wind: NW 2-8 mph.

Monday (President’s Day): Mostly cloudy with some snow showers. High near 20.



Tuesday: Widespread, accumulating snow likely. Highs in the mid 20s.



Wednesday (Ash Wednesday): Mostly cloudy. High near 30.

Thursday: Snow likely. High near 30.