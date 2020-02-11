February 11th weather forecast: Quiet until Wednesday night

(Tuesday, February 11th 2020) A weak system will pass by to the south of us today and keep us gray and probably provide us with a few rain/snow showers on this Tuesday.

After a little weak system passes by to the south and east of us today with just a few rain/snow showers possible, the weather will be quiet tonight into Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the 30s today, 20s tonight and under some sun we should feel readings climb well into the 30s midweek too.

There’s another storm we will be watching closely for Wednesday night into Thursday that could produce at least a minor accumulating snowfall with an icy mix and maybe even some rain.

The track of the storm will dictate how much and the type of precipitation we see Wednesday night into Thursday.

Either way, this storm will likely not produce the same amount of snowfall as late last week. Stay tuned for updates.

Have Valentine’s plans? Plan for it to be very cold and a bit of lake effect snow will be possible.

Tuesday: Cloudy, slight chance of some rain/snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday Night: Partial clearing. Lows in the low to mid 20s.

Wednesday: Looks like the nicest day of the week with some sun. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Chance of snow, mix and or rain changing to flurries/snow showers. Temperatures will fall out of the mid to upper 30s and into the 20s by day’s end.

Friday (Valentine’s Day): Very cold with some light lake effect snow showers. Highs in the teens.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 20s.

Sunday: A little rain and or snow possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: A few afternoon rain showers will be possible. Highs in the upper 30s.