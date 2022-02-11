(Friday, February 11, 2022) One more spring-like day Friday before winter flexes its muscles again and brings the cold air back. It won’t last.

Things warm back up again soon enough.

Much of Friday is dry with a southerly breeze warming us up into the 40s again.

An even stronger clipper impacts the region towards Friday evening into the start of the weekend with a bit more rain and snow. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Saturday starts in the 30s, but during the day temperatures likely fall into the 20s. The wind picks up too which will only add to the chill.

We expect some snow showers Saturday too. Only a light accumulation is expected.

Saturday night into Sunday a little bit of lake effect snow is possible across the region, but even that should not add up to much.

The cold air sticks around through Monday, so bundle up for your Valentine’s plans.

The temperatures ease back to the 40s to possibly even 50s by mid-next week!

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers developing later in the day. High upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday Night: Scattered rain showers. Temperatures stay in the mid to upper 30s. Wind: WSW 10-20 mph.

Saturday: Chance of rain changing to scattered snow showers later in the day. High upper 30s in the morning but falling to the low 20s by the afternoon. Wind: SW->WNW 15-25 mph.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder. High upper teens.

Monday (Valentine’s Day): Mix of sun and clouds. Chilly. High low 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild. High low 40s.

Thursday: Chance of showers. High upper 40s.