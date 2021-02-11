February 11 weather forecast; Cold and quiet

(Thursday, February 11th, 2021) Quiet and chilly with some afternoon sunshine for our Thursday. No big snowfalls in the forecast for the next couple of days.

Temperatures get a bit colder for the end of the week and the start of the weekend.

After some widespread snow early in the morning, Thursday is mainly quiet and chilly with highs near 20.

With some clearing and a calm wind, temperatures are going to drop to near 0 Thursday night.

Highs will remain in the upper teens for the end of the week. Come this weekend we may be lucky to make it into the mid to upper teens! There may be a decent breeze developing too over the weekend.

Our next low pressure system arrives Saturday night and brings some widespread snow through Sunday morning. This has the potential to bring around 1-4” of snow.

Thursday: A bit of sun develops during the afternoon. Highs in the low 20s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low near 5. Wind: Calm.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper teens. Wind: N 2-6 mph. Wind chills in the single digits during the day.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow developing during the second half of the day. Highs in the teens to near 20.

Monday (President’s Day): Mostly cloudy. High near 20.

Sunday (Valentine’s Day): Brisk and cold with some snow possible. Highs near 15.

Tuesday: Widespread, accumulating snow possible. Highs in the mid 20s.

Wednesday (Ash Wednesday): Mostly cloudy. High near 30.