February 10th weather forecast: Rain Monday and Tuesday

(Monday, February 10th 2020) Some rain showers Monday morning gradually taper off by the afternoon.

Another weak system off the coast comes pretty close to the Southern Tier with more rain Tuesday.

A fast moving low is bringing some wet snow and rain to the Southern Tier Monday.

Precipitation tapers off by the afternoon.

There’s a new system coming up the coast Tuesday.

It’s not that close to Binghamton, but close enough to make it mostly cloudy with a slight chance of some rain showers.

Wednesday remains quiet until Thursday. There’s another chance of some snow that we’ll keep an eye on.

Have Valentine’s plans? Plan for it to be very cold and a chance of some light snow.

Monday: Chance of some rain and snow showers. Showers taper in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Tuesday: Cloudy, slight chance of some rain showers. Highs in the upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

Thursday: Chance of snow. Highs in the low 30s.

Friday (Valentine’s Day): Very cold with some light snow showers. Highs in the teens.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 20s.

