February 10 weather forecast: Sun comes out but cold sticks around

(Wednesday, February 10th, 2021) Behind the system that brought us snow Tuesday, colder air is spilling in. This colder air will stick with us through the weekend.

Wednesday is cold but quiet with a bit of sun too! Highs will be close to 20.

Wednesday night, a wave of low pressure is passing to our south but we think it gets close enough to bring some snow to the Southern Tier after 9 or 10 pm. The snow should be light and only accumulate to a coating to 2” with the highest totals across northeast Pennsylvania.

Thursday is quiet and mainly cloudy.

Friday we have a few snow showers and it’s still chilly.

Highs will remain in the upper teens to mid 20s for the later half of the week. Come this weekend we may be lucky to make it into the mid to upper teens! There may be a decent breeze developing too over the weekend.

Our next low pressure system arrives Saturday night and brings some widespread snow through Sunday morning. This has the potential to bring around 1-3” of snow.

Wednesday: Intervals of sun and cold. Highs near 20.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. Low near 10. Wind: Calm.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 20s.

Friday: A chance of snow showers. Highs near 20.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with snow developing in the evening and highs in the teens to near 20.

Sunday (Valentine’s Day): Brisk and cold with some snow possible. Highs near 15.

Monday (President’s Day): Mostly cloudy. High near 20.

Tuesday: Widespread, accumulating snow possible. Highs in the mid 20s.