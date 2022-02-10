(Thursday, February 10, 2022) Expect off and on rain and snow showers throughout the day Thursday.

Temperatures stay above normal until we get to the weekend.

Our week of clippers, fast moving systems that originate in Canada, continue with yet another one Thursday.

Expect some snow showers possibly mixed with rain at times, especially through lunch time.

Highs should be well into the 30s to possibly 40 during the late morning/midday before the cold front sweeps through.

Much of Friday is dry with a southerly breeze warming us up into the 40s again to end the week.

An even stronger clipper impacts the region towards Friday evening into the start of the weekend with a bit more rain and snow. Little to no snow accumulation is expected.

Saturday starts in the 30s, but during the day temperatures likely fall into the 20s. The wind picks up too which will only add to the chill.

We expect some snow showers Saturday too. Only a light accumulation is expected.

Saturday night into Sunday a little bit of lake effect snow is possible across the region, but even that should not add up to much.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of passing rain or snow showers. High around 40. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows around 20. Wind: SSW 5-10 mph..

Friday: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers developing later in the day. High upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Chance of rain changing to scattered snow showers later in the day. High upper 30s in the morning, but falling to the low 20s by the afternoon.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Colder. High upper teens.

Monday (Valentine’s Day): Mix of sun and clouds. Chilly. High low 20s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Chilly. High mid 20s.

Wednesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Mild. High low 40s.