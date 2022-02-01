(Tuesday, February 1, 2022) The dry and sunny weather continues Tuesday.

It’s even milder Wednesday out ahead of an impactful winter storm on the way.

Be prepared for a wintry mess of snow and ice beginning Wednesday night through Friday morning.

We’re kicking off February with sunshine, a touch of a breeze, dry, and seasonable. Highs reach the mid 30s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday has the potential of reaching the low to mid 40s out ahead of our next cold front and a potentially impactful storm.

Winter storm watches are in effect beginning Wednesday night through Friday afternoon out ahead of the next winter storm.

After sunset Wednesday some rain showers are forecast to develop.

Wednesday night into Thursday is where things get tricky.

What we are going to keep an eye out for is how quickly and far south and east the cold front will travel Thursday.

This front will be the dividing line between snow, an icy mix of sleet and freezing rain, and rain.

Binghamton and the I-88 corridor appear to have the highest chance of accumulating ice which will make travel very treacherous.

We have to monitor very closely because a shift north or south by even as little as 20-30 miles will make a big difference.

Confidence is higher than things will end as all snow by Friday morning because of the cold, arctic air rushing back.

It is far too early to talk specifics for potential snow and ice accumulation.

But for now, just keep in the mindset there will be a long-duration impactful storm coming our way for Wednesday night through Friday morning.

Have a plan like making sure your car is equipped with a snowbrush and ice scraper, emergency kit, salt and ice melt for your driveway and sidewalks, and possibly a plan to work from home if the roads are too bad.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds. Milder. High mid 30s.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Wind: SSE 10-20 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers developing after sunset. Mild. High mid 40s.

Thursday: A mix of rain and snow with possible ice/freezing rain as well. High mid 30s.

Friday: A wintry mix in the morning, followed by snow showers. Colder. High low 20s.

Saturday: Some sun. Very cold. High low teens.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Milder. High near 30.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. High low 30s.