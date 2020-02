(Wednesday, February 12th 2020) Quiet today, but accumulating snow and a little ice and rain on the way for tonight into the start of Thursday.

High pressure keeps us quiet with some sun today Wednesday with highs in the 30s, but there’s another storm will impact us tonight into Thursday with a minor accumulating snowfall of about 1 to 3 inches for most, including the Binghamton area and a little icy mix, possibly a glazing, and even little rain around here at times late tonight into Thursday.