December 9 weather forecast: Minor snow accumulations

(Wednesday, December 9th, 2020) A quick shot of snow for Wednesday with minor accumulations of slushy snow expected.

A clipper system with an associated warm front moves through Wednesday. It brings a quick shot of wet snow in the morning that may mix with a little rain in the afternoon. Wednesday will be the beginning of a warming trend.

The second half of the week looks quiet again and a little milder too. Highs Thursday should be 35 to 40 and possibly low to mid 40s Friday.

We could see a bit of rain and even milder temperatures over the weekend.

Wednesday: Breezy and a bit milder with snow tapering to scattered snow showers by the afternoon that may mix with rain at times in the valleys during the afternoon. A slushy coating to an inch or two of snow is expected, possibly upwards of 3 inches in the hills north of Binghamton. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few snow and rain showers possible. Lows in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and not bad temperature wise. Highs near 40.

Friday: Pretty mild with intervals of sun possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday: Breezy and mild with a few scattered rain showers possibly developing later in the day. Highs well into the 40s.

Sunday: Rain showers, cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Colder. Snow showers possible. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday: A few snow showers will be possible and seasonably chilly. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

