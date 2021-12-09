(Thursday, December 9, 2021) Once the lake effect goes away we’ll stay dry for a couple of days. The weekend starts out warm, wet, and windy.

Some lake effect lingers for areas north of Binghamton Thursday morning.

Once those showers taper off then it’s dry the rest of the day and Friday.

We won’t have much sunshine, however.

The clouds remain stubborn Thursday and Friday.

Thursday is still cool too with highs in the 30s. By Friday we’re back in the mid 40s.

And then we’re in the 50s Saturday!

However this warmup comes with gusty winds and rain Saturday as a cold front passes by.

There may even be a little bit of thunder.

The air behind that cold front isn’t all that cold though.

While it won’t be very warm, it’s not very chilly either with highs near 40.

Next week stays mainly dry and unseasonably mild too!

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High mid 30s. Wind: Light NW.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy with the slight chance of passing flurries. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: SE 4-8 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High around 40.

Saturday: Mild with rain showers, possibly some thunder. Gusty winds. High in the mid 50s to possible low 60s.

Sunday: Cooler. Mostly sunny. High low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, mild. High around 50.