(Wednesday, December 8, 2021) Two rounds of snow showers will freshen up the Southern Tier with a new coating of snow Wednesday.

It stays chilly again Thursday before a warmup takes place into the start of the weekend.

There are two disturbances moving by Wednesday.

The first one has already moved on earlier Wednesday morning.

The second moves in later in the afternoon and evening.

Another quick coating to an inch of new snow is possible by later in the evening.

Watch for slick roads during the evening commute.

Some lake effect may make it down to the Southern Tier Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

But besides a few morning flurries, Thursday is mainly dry and cloudy.

Temperatures slowly start to moderate again as the week goes on.

We’re back in the mid 40s Friday and then the 50s Saturday!

However, this warmup comes with wind and rain Saturday as a cold front passes by.

The air behind that cold front isn’t all that cold though. While it won’t be very warm, it’s not very chilly either.

Wednesday: Cloudy with some light snow showers, especially towards and after sunset. High mid 30s. A coating to an inch of snow possible. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy with some lake effect snow showers towards sunrise. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: WNW 5-15 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High mid 30s. Wind: Light NW.

Friday: Cloudy with a few morning showers. Then another chance of rain showers developing after sunset. High around 40.

Saturday: Mild with rain showers and windy. High in the mid 50s to possible low 60s.

Sunday: Cooler. Mostly sunny. High low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High mid to upper 40s.