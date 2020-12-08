December 8 weather forecast: Another cold day

(Tuesday, December 8th, 2020) Another chilly day Tuesday.

While it starts mainly gray, we could get in on some brightness towards the end of the day.

Temperatures start to warm up midweek.

High pressure to the northwest of the region will keep us mainly quiet through Tuesday with more clouds than not and possibly a few flurries/snow shower or two around at times.

We won’t see any accumulations from these flurries.

Best chance of seeing a little sun will be later Tuesday afternoon as drier air moves into the lower levels of the atmosphere.

A warm front moves through Wednesday with a bit of snow possibly mixed with rain. Wednesday will be the beginning of a warming trend.

The second half of the week looks quiet again and a little milder too. Highs Thursday should be 35 to 40 and possibly low 40s Friday.

We could see some rain and even milder temperatures over the weekend.

Tuesday: Still chilly with some breaks of sun in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Lows are in the low 20s.

Wednesday: Breezy and a bit milder with a little rain and snow possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 40.

Friday: Pretty mild with a little sun possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

Saturday: Breezy and mild with scattered rain showers developing. Highs near 50.

Sunday: Rain showers, cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.





Monday: Colder. Snow showers possible. Highs near 30.