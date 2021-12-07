December 7 weather forecast: Very cold and breezy

(Tuesday, December 7, 2021) A chilly wind will keep the Southern Tier bundled up Tuesday.

A little bit of light snow is possible Wednesday, but then the temperatures gradually warm up again by the weekend.

Bundle up Tuesday! It’s going to be quite cold and still a little breezy.

Highs will struggle to get too much into the mid 30s.

And when you factor in the wind, it’ll feel more like the 20s.

There’s a chance for a little more snow Tuesday night into Wednesday.

A system moves just to our south, so we could get clipped by light snow showers during the day.

Not much accumulation is expected. Less than 2” for most.

Temperatures slowly start to moderate again as the week goes on.

We could be right back into the 50s out ahead of another cold front by Saturday.

The warmth will be accompanied by more wind and rain.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and colder. Few flurries. High mid 30s. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Tuesday Night: Cloudy with some snow showers by sunrise. Lows in the lower 20s. Wind: Near calm.

Wednesday: Chance of snow showers. High mid 30s. A coating to an inch of snow possible. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High mid 30s.

Friday: Cloudy with a few morning showers. Then another chance of rain showers developing after sunset. High around 40.

Saturday: Mild with rain likely. High in the mid 50s.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers. High low 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High mid 40s.