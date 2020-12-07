December 7 weather forecast: Chilly, gray day

(Monday, December 7th, 2020) It’s going to be chilly and mainly gray Monday, but possibly turn brighter later Tuesday afternoon.

Temperatures rebound the second half of the week.

High pressure to the northwest of the region will keep us mainly quiet through Tuesday with more clouds than not and possibly a few flurries/snow shower or two around at times.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s today and upper 20s to maybe 30 Tuesday.

Best chance of seeing a little sun will be later Tuesday afternoon as drier air moves into the lower levels of the atmosphere more so.

A warm front will swing in Wednesday with a bit of snow possibly mixed with rain. It will be brisk and a little milder with highs in the mid 30s midweek

The second half of the week looks quiet again and a little milder yet.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 20s. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. Wind Chills: 15 to 25.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and chilly with a snow shower possible. Lows are in the low 20s.

Tuesday: Breaks of sun may break through later in the afternoon. Still chilly. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Wednesday: Breezy and a bit milder with a little rain and snow possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 40.

Friday: Pretty mild with a little sun possible. Highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Breezy and mild with scattered rain showers developing. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: A chance of rain showers possibly changing to snow showers later in the day. An early high in the 40s.