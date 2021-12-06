December 6 weather forecast: Warmer with heavy winds and rain

(Monday, December 6, 2021) We’re in for a roller coaster of temperatures.

On top of that we have a wind that will not quit for a while. It turns colder and stays windy Monday into Tuesday.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Southern Tier until 1am Tuesday.

Wind gusts continue to peak around 30-40mph the rest of the day Monday and into the night.

Temperatures may feel nice and warm in the 50s, but it won’t last.

Around 5pm a cold front will swing by. We’ll have a line of steadier rain and very gusty winds, followed by colder air.

There may be some snow showers before the day is over for the higher terrain.

It turns much colder Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures fall back into the 20s.

Bundle up Tuesday! It’s going to be quite cold and still very blustery.

Highs will struggle to get too much into the mid 30s. And when you factor in the very gusty wind, it’ll feel more like the teens and 20s.

Our chance for some snow is Wednesday.

A system moves just to our south, so we could get clipped by light snow showers during the day.

Not much accumulation is expected.

Temperatures slowly start to moderate again as the week goes on.

We could be right back into the 50s out ahead of another cold front by Saturday.

Monday: Very windy. Rain showers, with a burst of steadier rain late afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and colder. Few lake effect snow showers. High mid 30s.

Wednesday: Chance of snow showers. High mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High mid 30s.

Friday: Cloudy with a few morning showers. High around 40.

Saturday: Mild with rain likely. High in the low 50s.

Sunday: Rain and snow showers. High low 40s.