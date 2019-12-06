December 6, 2019 weather forecast: Clipper to bring new snowfall

(Friday, December 6th 2019) A fast moving clipper system brings a fresh little bit of snow to the Southern Tier Friday. The weekend is dry, but still chilly.

An Alberta Clipper will zip across New York State Friday and produce a fresh 1-3” of new snowfall to the Southern Tier.

Snowfall begins by dawn Friday morning and should end in time for the evening commute.

The clipper is going to bring in some chilly air for the weekend.

Since the cold air is blowing over the lakes from the northwest, some lake effect snow showers can’t be ruled out Friday night into Saturday morning.

The weekend looks decent with dry weather.

Saturday is colder than Sunday. Some milder air builds in for the start of next week. It’ll be accompanied by some rain too.

Friday: Breezy with a bit of snow possibly mixed with rain developing. Highs in the mid 30s.

Friday Night: A few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise partly cloudy, breezy, and cold. Lows near 10.

Saturday: A flurry early in the day otherwise it will be a quiet, brisk and cold day. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday: Breezy and milder with intervals of sun possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Breezy with rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Chance of a mix of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40.

Wednesday: Chance of some snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.

Thursday: A few morning snow showers possible. Highs in the lower 20s.