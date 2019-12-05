December 5, 2019 weather forecast

(Thursday, December 5th 2019) Be on the lookout for some lake effect snow. Otherwise it’s another chilly day with a few breaks of sunshine.

Much of Thursday should be quiet and chilly.

However be on the lookout for some passing lake effect snow showers. A northwesterly wind could bring some of those bands down into the Southern Tier.

A bit more snow possibly mixed with rain may develop with another cold front Friday afternoon.

The weekend looks decent with dry weather. Saturday is colder than Sunday. Some milder air builds in for the start of next week.

It’ll be accompanied by some rain too.

Thursday: A few morning snow showers possible. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Thursday Night: Few scattered snow showers. Otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Friday: Breezy with a bit of snow possibly mixed with rain developing. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: A flurry early in the day otherwise it will be a quiet, brisk and cold day. Highs in the low to mid 20s.

Sunday: Breezy and milder with intervals of sun possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Breezy with rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Tuesday: Chance of a mix of rain and snow showers. Highs around 40.

Wednesday: Chance of some snow showers. Highs in the upper 20s.