December 31, 2020 Weather Forecast

(Thursday, December 31st, 2020) The weather is quiet to round out the year. A new storm system will bring the potential for an icy evening Friday and night.

Most of Thursday is quiet and cloudy. New Year’s Eve will be a bit chilly with some clearing, temperatures will drop into the teens.

The new year will start with another storm system that will bring a wintry mix initially Friday evening before changing to a chilly rain Friday night and into the start of the weekend. Prepare for icy roads with up to 0.25” of ice accumulation before midnight. After midnight is when temperatures warm and precipitation changes to plain rain.

Rain will push northeast, areas south of Binghamton will dry first and be mainly dry Saturday. Rain totals through Saturday morning look to be less than an inch and therefore the flood threat is low.

Another low pressure system will pass just to our south and east Sunday. It does look like it gets close enough to bring snow and rain showers, which could linger into the start of the day Monday.

High pressure will build then build in for the first week of 2021.

Thursday: A few snow showers in the morning, otherwise, mostly cloudy with a breeze. Highs in the mid 30s. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows near 20. Wind: Light

Friday (New Year’s Day): Mostly cloudy and dry during the day.A wintry mix develops during the evening before changing to rain overnight. Highs near 40.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain showers in the morning. Highs near 45.

Sunday: Snow and rain showers possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s.