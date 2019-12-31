December 31, 2019 weather forecast; a little slick this evening

(Tuesday December 31st 2019) Today will be a quieter day for the most part with a rain/snow shower or two possible in the morning and then as a cold front approaches towards evening there will be more numerous snow showers moving in.

It was an icy mess across the foothills of the Catskills into the Catskills and parts of the Poconos the last 24 to 36 hours, but thankfully much of today will be tranquil.

After 3 or 4 this afternoon a cold front and some upper level energy will move through quickly producing a quick shot of wet snow into early this evening.

A coating to an inch or so of snow is expected with this snow which may make some untreated side streets, parking lots and roads in the hills to become a bit slick this evening.

Highs Tuesday will be in the mid to upper 30s.

If you will be heading out for New Year’s Eve just be mindful of this, but overall it should NOT be a big deal.

It will turn windy and colder too late today into tonight as temperatures will fall into the 20s and wind chills will be in the teens and 20s.

New Year’s Day will feature scattered snow showers and flurries off Lake Erie with a coating to an inch of snow possible, especially in the hills.

It will be blustery and more seasonable with highs in the low to mid 30s and wind chills in the teens and 20s.

It turns milder and quieter for Thursday with some breaks of sun expected followed by a bit more rain and even milder air probably arriving for Friday.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few rain and snow showers early followed by more snow showers towards evening. Highs between 35 and 40.

Tuesday Night (New Year’s Eve): Snow showers taper to flurries during the evening. It will be blustery and turn colder. Low near 25. A coating to an inch or so of snow is expected for most.

Wednesday (New Year’s Day): Brisk with scattered snow showers/flurries and seasonably chilly. High in the low to mid 30s. Another coating to an inch of snow is possible, especially in the hills.

Thursday: Intervals of sun possibly developing and milder. High in the upper 30s.

Friday: A bit of rain, breezy and milder. High in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: A bit of rain and higher terrain snow possible, but still pretty mild. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Brisk and colder with snow showers possible. High near 30.

Monday: Looks pretty quiet right now with a little sun possible and highs in the low to mid 30s.