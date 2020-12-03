December 3 weather forecast: Warmer day with sunshine

(Thursday, December 3rd, 2020) Thursday will be a nicer day with plenty of sunshine.

It’s still a bit breezy. Clouds return Thursday night. Rain and snow chances go up as we head towards the weekend.

High pressure will build in for Thursday with a good deal of sun expected and highs returning to the low and mid 40s. Clouds increase tonight ahead of a cold front to our north and a storm system to our south.

We will stay in the low 40s with a bit of rain and or snow developing Friday afternoon ahead of a cold front.

There is still some uncertainty with the weekend forecast.

Right now, it’s looking a little colder with the bulk of the precipitation from a coastal storm staying east of us. T

he Catskills have the best chance of picking up some accumulating snow over the weekend especially the Eastern Catskills.

If the storm tracks farther west though, the Southern Tier could be shoveling and plowing this weekend too!

Colder air will fill into the Southern Tier for the second half of the weekend and the start of next week.

Thursday: Nicer with sunshine. High in the low to mid 40s. Winds: WSW 10-20+ mph. Wind Chills: 30 to 40.

Thursday Night: Clouds increase. Lows are in the mid 30s.

Friday: Clouds increase with a little rain and or snow possibly developing in the afternoon. Highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: A chance of rain and or snow depending on the track of coastal storm. Highs upper 30s.

Sunday: A chance of a few snow showers. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Brisk and colder with a few flurries around under a mostly cloudy sky. Highs in the low 30s.

Tuesday: Clouds and sun with a few flurries possible. Still chilly. Highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Breezy and a bit milder with a little rain and snow possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.