December 3 weather forecast: Cold air moves in

(Friday, December 3, 2021) Chillier weather Friday will be replaced by slightly milder temperatures over the weekend.

The wind sticks around, but the chances of precipitation generally stay out of our way until Monday.

Chillier air has moved in and we’re locked in the 30s for Friday. Since it’s still quite blustery from the northwest there will likely be some scattered lake effect snow showers around the first half of the day Friday.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected, but it’s still windy Friday. The wind will make it feel more like the 20s so bundle up!

Yet another clipper moves by Saturday, but well to our north. The bulk of the precipitation stays farther north closer to Syracuse and the Thruway.

The Southern Tier will just have a cloudy and breezy day with highs around 40.

High pressure briefly builds in for Sunday which keeps the day dry.

It’s also going to be a little milder as temperature readings should top off in the mid 40s!

Monday will turn rainy and windy out ahead of our next system.

Showers develop late Sunday night and last into Monday.

The wind may become an issue again as wind gusts are forecast to be around 30mph again.

After sunset the air will turn cold enough to change over to lake effect snow showers into Tuesday.

We’ll also have to keep an eye on mid-next week since there could potentially be another rain/snow storm.

Friday: Colder. Cloudy with some breaks of sun. Breezy. High upper 30s. Wind: NW 10-15 mph. Wind Chills in the mid 20s.

Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows in the 20s. Wind: WSW 5-10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Rain and snow showers stay north of Binghamton. High around 40. Wind: W 10-20 mph.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy and slightly milder. High mid 40s. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday: Rain likely. High upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and colder. Few lake effect snow showers. High mid 30s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow.. High mid 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High near 40.