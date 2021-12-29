(Wednesday, December 29, 2021) Our active weather pattern continues for the final week of 2021.

Each day features a new system that, in the short term, brings minor impacts.

We’re also keeping it seasonably mild through the end of the year.



A series of weak systems will impact the Southern Tier for the last week of 2021.

The second one brought widespread snow Tuesday night.

The third will bring some rain and snow showers on Thursday.

Until then, we have quieter, cloudy weather for Wednesday.

Temperatures are seasonably mild Wednesday and Thursday, any precipitation that falls during the day with our next system should be in the form of rain although we can’t rule out some higher elevations snow showers.



New Year’s Eve could feature a few light rain showers.

Temperatures are above freezing during the day and night so no worries about snow or ice.

The first weekend of the new year could be a messy one.

We start Saturday with warmth and widespread rain. It looks rather soggy.

Then we turn colder Sunday so rain changes over to snow showers.

Wednesday: Cloudy and quiet. High in the low to mid 40s. Wind: South 2-8 mph.

Wednesday Night: Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind: Light south.



Thursday: Chance of rain/snow showers. High near 45. Wind: Light southeast.



Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers. High near 45.



Saturday (New Year’s Day): Rain likely. High in the low to mid 40s.



Sunday: Rain changing to snow showers. High near 35.



Monday: Other than a lingering snow shower, it’s quiet and mostly cloudy. Cold. High near 25.



Tuesday: Some sun. High low 30s.