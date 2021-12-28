(Tuesday, December 28, 2021) We have an active weather pattern for the final week of 2021.

Each day features a new system that, in the short term, brings minor impacts.



A series of weak systems will impact the Southern Tier for the last week of 2021.

The second one arrives Tuesday night.

This will bring mainly snow after sunset.

Some freezing rain is possible close to midnight before precipitation tapers.

Most will see 1-3” of snow by Wednesday morning.

We have quieter, cloudy weather for Wednesday.

Temperatures are seasonably mild Thursday, any precipitation that falls during the day with our next system should be in the form of rain.



A look ahead to New Year’s Eve shows promising, quiet weather.

The first weekend of the new year could be a messy one.

Computer models have not agreed on what to bring to us in the new year just yet.

It most likely looks like mixed precipitation before we turn colder for Monday.

Stay tuned for more details through the final days of 2021.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High low 40s. Wind: West 5-10 mph.



Tuesday Night: Snow showers with some light freezing rain possible. Lows near 35. Wind: Near calm.



Wednesday: Cloudy and quiet. High in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Chance of rain showers in the morning and rain midday. High near 42.



Friday: Mostly Cloudy. High near 40.

Saturday (New Year’s Day): Rain/snow showers likely. High near 40.



Sunday: Chance of rain. High near 40.



Monday: Chance of morning snow showers. Cold. High near 20.