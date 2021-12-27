(Monday, December 27, 2021) We have an active weather pattern for the final week of 2021.

Monday starts quiet but we’ll see some snow before the day is done.

A wintry mix is expected Monday evening then quieter weather, temporarily on Tuesday.



A series of weak systems will impact the Southern Tier for the last week of 2021.

The first one arrives Monday afternoon.

This will bring snow at first but change to a wintry mix with freezing rain in the early evening.

This will likely cause slick untreated surfaces, especially in the higher elevations.

We’re expecting 0.10” of ice accumulation or less.

Precipitation is gone by morning leaving Tuesday a mainly quiet day.

Our next system arrives Tuesday night.

This will bring some wet snow possibly mixed with rain by Wednesday morning, especially in the northern tier of Pennsylvania.

Some rain showers could linger Wednesday morning but again, much of the daytime is dry.



Monday: Cloudy with snow developing in the afternoon. Snow will change to freezing rain and plain rain in the evening. High near 32. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Freezing rain changing to light rain/drizzle. Lows near 32. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High low 40s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain showers. High around 42.

Thursday: Chance of rain/snow showers in the morning and midday. High near 40.



Friday (New Year’s Eve): Mostly cloudy. High mid 30s.



Saturday (New Year’s Day): Chance of rain/snow showers late in the day. High mid 30s.



Sunday: Chance of snow showers. High near 30.