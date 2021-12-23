(Thursday, December 23, 2021) It’s a little unsettled as we get closer to the Christmas holiday weekend.

Most of our weather is happening at night.

We’re watching for a storm on Christmas Day but it’s looking too warm to bring us a white Christmas.

It’s pretty quiet again Thursday, it’s colder though.

Another clipper system moves west to east over the Southern Tier Thursday night.

This system moves in and out quickly.

It won’t have a lot of moisture.

Don’t expect a lot of accumulation.

Expect little to none.

Snow is gone by sunrise Friday morning.

Then, we get to Christmas Eve.

There’s a new system that will move across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day.

This will likely start as a little bit of snow Friday night but change over to mostly rain come Christmas morning since temperatures will rise to near 40.

It’s another green Christmas for Binghamton.

If you’re looking for a white one, you’ll have to go to the Adirondacks.

Our weather turns colder with some snow showers around Sunday and into the start of next week.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High in the low to mid 30s. Wind: W->S 5-10 mph.

Thursday Night: Cloudy with snow showers. Less than an inch of snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 20s. Wind: S 5-10 mph.

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. Some rain and snow develops after sunset. High upper 30s.

Christmas Day: Snow changing to rain. High near 40.

Sunday: Chillier. Mostly sunny with a few lake effect snow showers. High 30s.

Monday: Chance of rain and snow. High upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High low 40s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow. High around 40.