December 23, 2019 weather forecast, high may get up to 50

(Monday December 23rd 2019) The quiet, milder weather pattern continues today with the warmest air of the whole week expected to be felt today. Mother Nature will keep us tranquil right through Christmas Day.

High pressure provides us with more sun and even warmer air today as highs get up well into the 40s to low 50s!

A backdoor cold front will sneak through Monday night with some clouds but that’s about it.

Behind the front it will be more seasonable Tuesday, Christmas Eve, but still not bad with highs back down into the 30s under period of sun.

Santa will be traveling in quiet weather across the Southern Tier later Christmas Eve into early Christmas morning temperatures in the 20s Tuesday night.

We’ll rise well into the 30s to around 40 on Christmas.

There should even be some more sun on Christmas too.

Chances of getting a White Christmas are getting pretty low for most due to the unseasonable warmth and sunshine over the past weekend and into the start of the week.

More clouds but it should stay dry Thursday before a bit of rain possibly mixed with a little snow over the hills may affect the area Friday.

Monday: Mostly sunny and very mild! Highs between 45 and 50!

Monday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy and not too cold. Low in the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday (Christmas Eve): A blend of clouds/sun and cooler. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday (Christmas Day): Intervals of sun and pretty mild. High near 40.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy and still quiet. High in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: A few rain showers possibly mixed with snow is possible. Highs near 40.

Saturday: A few rain/snow showers around. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday: A little rain and snow possible. Highs near 40.