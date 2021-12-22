(Wednesday, December 22, 2021) We do have a few quick moving disturbances passing through ahead of Christmas.

Any chances of snow mainly occur at night, but little to no accumulation is expected.

We’re watching for a storm on Christmas Day but it’s looking too warm to bring us a white Christmas.

A weak clipper system moves through Wednesday.

We will see some snow showers from this, but don’t expect any accumulation.

Behind this system, there is some lake effect snow that develops.

During the day Wednesday, it’s closer to the eastern shoreline of Lake Ontario but during the evening and overnight, the lake effect drops southeast of Lake Ontario.

This could bring some snow to areas like Tompkins, Cortland and Chenango counties going into Thursday morning.

Thursday turns quiet again. It’s colder though.

Yet another clipper system moves west to east over the Southern Tier Thursday night.

This system moves in and out quickly.

It won’t have a lot of moisture.

Don’t expect a lot of accumulation.

Expect little to none.

Snow is gone by sunrise Friday morning.

Then, we get to Christmas Eve.

There’s a new system that will move across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day.

This will likely start as a little bit of snow Friday night but change over to mostly rain come Christmas morning since temperatures will rise to near 40.

It’s another green Christmas for Binghamton.

If you’re looking for a white one, you’ll have to go to the Adirondacks.

Our weather turns colder with some snow showers around Sunday and into the start of next week.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow showers. Turning breezy in the afternoon. High upper 30s. Wind: S-W 5-15 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: NW 10-20+ mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High in the low to mid 30s.

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. Some rain and snow develops after sunset. High upper 30s.

Christmas Day: Snow changing to rain. High near 40.

Sunday: Chillier. Mostly sunny with a few lake effect snow showers. High 30s.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High upper 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. High low 40s.