December 20 weather forecast

(Friday December 20th 2019) Bitter cold slowly loosens its grip over the Southern Tier in the coming days. Quiet weather pattern leads us into the holidays.

It is a bitter cold start to the day on Friday.

We have sunshine returning though!

Temperatures moderate a little too. This is the beginning of a long stretch of dry weather.

Due to a front nearby and moisture aloft, we’ll see an increase in clouds Saturday. Temperatures are warmer and in the 30s.

High pressure returns and so does the sun on Sunday.

Quiet weather could likely take us straight through Christmas day.



Friday: Lots of sun but still cold! Highs near 20

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Low near 10.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and milder. Highs in the upper 20s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday (Christmas Eve): A blend of clouds/sun. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday (Christmas Day): Mostly cloudy but dry. High in the mid 30s.

Thursday: Chance of rain/snow showers. High in the upper 30s.