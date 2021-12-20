(Monday, December 20, 2021) Our weather stays fairly quiet for the days leading up to Christmas.

Our chances for a white Christmas are looking slimmer and slimmer.

After a chilly start to the day, temperatures will rise a little bit more than what we had over the weekend.

High pressure keeps the weather quiet too.

A weak cold front will pass by Tuesday morning, but outside of a few flurries we won’t see much of anything out that.

There’s another chance of some light snow showers with little no accumulation again.

Our weather stays quiet until we get to Christmas Eve.

There’s a new system that will move across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast Christmas Eve night into Christmas Day.

This will likely start as a little bit of snow Friday night, but change over to mostly rain come Christmas morning since temperatures will rise to near 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High upper 30s. Wind: South 5-10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy and a little breezy. Few flurries possible. Lows in the upper 20s. Wind: South 8-12 mph.

Tuesday (Winter Begins 3:59pm): Few morning flurries. Then a mix of sun and clouds. High mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of light snow showers. High upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High mid 30s.

Christmas Eve: Mostly cloudy. Some rain and snow develops after sunset. High upper 30s.

Christmas Day: Mix of rain and snow. High low 40s.

Sunday: Chillier. Mostly sunny with a few lake effect snow showers. High 30s.