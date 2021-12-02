December 2 weather forecast: Mild day with passing showers

(Thursday, December 2, 2021) It’s a mild, showery, and windy day Thursday.

It won’t last though. A cold front will bring the winter-like chill back by Friday.

We’re quite mild today as many of us could hit or come close to 50 Thursday out ahead of a cold front.

The mild weather also comes with showers and very gusty winds.

The last round of showers move through with the front around dinnertime Thursday evening.

Chillier air moves in and cools the temperatures back into the 30s.

Since it’s still quite blustery from the northwest there will likely be some scattered lake effect snow showers Thursday night into Friday.

Little to no snow accumulation is expected, but it’s still windy Friday.

The wind will make it feel more like the 20s so bundle up!

Yet another clipper moves by Saturday with more rain and snow showers.

The storm we’ve been keeping an eye on for the start of next week is trending farther west, which means warmer and rainier weather Monday as opposed to snow.

However it turns cold enough Tuesday for more snow showers.

Thursday: Mild and breezy. Passing rain showers Highs near 50. Wind: SSW 15-25 mph with gusts around 30 mph.

Thursday Night: Rain showers change over to some lake effect snow showers. Still breezy. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: W 10-15 mph.

Friday: Colder. Mostly cloudy with a chance of lake effect snow showers with a little bit of rain mixing in. High upper 30s.

Saturday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High around 40.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers later in the day. High mid 40s.

Monday: Rain likely. High upper 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and colder. Few lake effect snow showers. High mid 30s.

Wednesday: Chance of rain and snow showers. High mid 30s.