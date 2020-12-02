December 2 weather forecast: Colder with some snow

(Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020) Looking and feeling like December Wednesday.

We have some snow showers this morning, a blustery wind and feels like temperatures in the 20s. Bundle up!

We have snow showers for the Wednesday morning commute. Temperatures are at or below freezing so some roads and sidewalks could be slick. Higher elevations could pick up a trace to an inch of new snow.

Drier air will build in during the afternoon bringing an end ot the snow and a brighter sky. Highs Wednesday will be in the 30s but a gusty west-southwest wind will make it feel more like the 20s. Brr.

High pressure will continue to nose in for Thursday with some sun expected and highs returning to the low 40s.

We will stay in the low 40s with a bit of rain and or snow possible to round out Friday ahead of a cold front.

There is some uncertainty with the weekend forecast.

Right now, it’s looking a little cold with the chance for some rain and snow showers both days.

Wednesday: Blustery with some snow showers during the morning. A slushy coating to an inch or so of snow is possible. Sun develops for the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 30s. Winds: WSW 10-20+ mph. Wind Chills: 20 to 30.

Wednesday Night: Just a few clouds. Low in the mid to upper 20s. Wind: W 6-12 mph. Wind Chills: 20 to 30.

Thursday: Nicer with some sunshine. High in the low 40s.

Friday: Clouds increase with a few rain and or snow showers possibly developing towards evening. Highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: There may be a few lake effect rain and snow showers lingering, especially through the midday hours. Highs near 40.

Sunday: A bit of rain and snow may develop later in the day. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Monday: Brisk and colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy and still chilly. Highs in the low to mid 30s.