December 19, 2019 weather forecast

(Thursday December 19th 2019) Bitter cold remains over the Southern Tier headed into this afternoon.

Thankfully the wind also begins to die down.

It is a bitter cold day on Thursday.

In spite of sunshine in the afternoon, our temperatures end up only in the teens.

Any snow showers north of Binghamton early in the day come to an end in the afternoon.

The weather after Thursday is remarkably quiet not only for the upcoming weekend but also early next week.

This quiet, dry weather is also accompanied by a bit of a warm up, too.

Thursday: Brisk and bitter with intervals of sun with a few snow showers and flurries possible in the morning. Highs in the low to mid-teens.

Thursday Night: Clearing skies and cold. Low in the single digits.

Friday: Lots of sun and still very cold! Highs near 20

Saturday: More clouds than not and milder. Highs in the upper 20s.

Sunday: More clouds than not and even milder. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.

Tuesday (Christmas Eve): A blend of clouds/sun. Highs near 40.

Wednesday (Christmas Day): Mostly cloudy but dry. High in the mid 30s.