December 18 weather forecast; Chilly day

(Friday, December 18th, 2020) Waking up to a much quieter but cold Friday morning. The weather stays quiet going into the weekend.

The weather will be chilly, but quiet to end the week as high pressure builds back in, winds will be light too.

High pressure moves east Saturday leaving us with a dry day with increasing clouds.

A weak disturbance will bring some showers possibly mixed with rain at times on Sunday.

The weather pattern remains a bit unsettled as we progress into the start of the holiday week.

Friday: Some sun but still chilly. High near 30. Wind: NW 4-8 mph.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows will be near 10. Wind: Calm.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonable. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Sunday: Snow showers possibly mixed with rain at times. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder with a bit of snow/rain possible. Highs near 40.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a couple rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Highs near 40.

Thursday: Rain changing to snow. Temperatures in the mid 40s dropping into the 30s by the evening.