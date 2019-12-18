December 18, 2019 weather forecast

(Wednesday, December 18th 2019) Some flurries and squalls will come through Wednesday ahead and with an Arctic cold front. Bitterly cold air will follow the front later this afternoon and stick around for the rest of the week.

Our next weather maker arrives early Tuesday morning with snow and a little bit of wintry mix.

The wintry mix looks like it will be most prevalent around the northern tier of Pennsylvania.

A transition to all snow happens by late morning/midday. Snow tapers in the evening.

At this point, it looks like a total of 2-6” is likely by the time all is said and done.

There are some snow showers around on Wednesday. It turns blustery and cold.

Thursday looks like the coldest day of the next several with highs in the teens!

Wednesday: Occasional flurries and squalls developing for the late morning and afternoon.

It will turn blustery and colder during the afternoon too. A coating to an inch or two of snow is expected by days end.

A morning and midday high in the mid to upper 20s, but dropping into the teens by day’s end.

Wednesday Night: Some lake effect snow showers with a coating to 2 inches possibly a bit more to the north across the Southern Finger Lakes. Brisk and bitterly cold with lows in the single digits.

Thursday: Brisk and bitter with intervals of sun with a few snow showers and flurries possible in the morning. Highs in the low to mid-teens.

Friday: Lots of sun and still very cold! Highs in the mid to upper teens.

Saturday: More clouds than not and milder. Highs in the upper 20s.

Sunday: More clouds than not and even milder. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday (Christmas Eve): A bit colder with a blend of clouds/sun. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.