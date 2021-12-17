(Friday, December 17, 2021) We’re cooling things back down to feel more like December.

It’s dry and quiet Friday, but snow and a wintry mix move in Saturday.

Sunday will feel quite chilly.

After a record breaking warm day Thursday, we’re taking it down a few notches. It’s cooler, but still not bad with highs in the 40s.

It’s dry and sunny before the weather turns unsettled this weekend.

Snow develops from south to north Saturday morning.

The Southern Tier could pick up a coating to an inch or so of snowfall before warmer air in the upper levels nose in and change the snow to a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain.

Most of the afternoon will feature a mix bag of everything.

This is where the roads can get really slippery and slick with ice, especially in the Catskills including Otsego and Delaware counties.

Colder air moves in Saturday night to change any lingering moisture back over to snow.

It’s a chilly one Sunday! We may not make it out of the 20s.

Any lake effect snow around is limited at best.

It stays seasonably cool throughout the week with highs in the 30s.

The Winter Solstice is Tuesday at 3:59pm.

Dreaming of a white Christmas?

We’ll see if we can get a little bit of snow in here by the end of the week. The trick will be to get it to stick around for Santa.

Friday: Cooler and sunny. High mid to upper 40s. Wind: W 5-15 mph.

Friday Night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the lower 30s. Wind: Light NE.

Saturday: Snow showers, then mixing in with rain and a wintry mix during the afternoon. High upper 30s. Snow accumulation of around an inch with a coating of ice possible.

Sunday: Chillier. Mostly sunny with a few lake effect snow showers. High upper 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High upper 30s.

Tuesday (Winter Begins 3:59pm): Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High upper 30s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High mid 30s.