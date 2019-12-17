December 17, 2019 weather forecast

(Tuesday, December 17th 2019) Expect widespread steady snowfall Tuesday, enough to shovel! Bitter cold arrives by midweek.

Our next weather maker arrives early Tuesday morning with snow and a little bit of wintry mix.

The wintry mix looks like it will be most prevalent around the northern tier of Pennsylvania.

A transition to all snow happens by late morning/midday. Snow tapers in the evening.

At this point, it looks like a total of 2-6” is likely by the time all is said and done.

There are some snow showers around on Wednesday.

It turns blustery and cold.

Thursday looks like the coldest day of the next several with highs in the teens!

Tuesday: Steady light snow. Snow tapers in the evening. Highs in the low 30s.

Tuesday Night: Few lake effect snow showers. Otherwise partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s.

Wednesday: Snow showers, colder and breezy. High in the mid 20s

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper teens.

Friday: Some sun. Highs in the upper 20s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.