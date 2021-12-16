(Thursday, December 16, 2021) We’re warming things up and breaking records Thursday before we cool it back down by the weekend.

We’re watching for chances of rain and/or snow Saturday.

Expect another big warm up to near 60 Thursday, then some wind and some rain, but not nearly as windy and rainy as the last few fronts have been recently.

The record high Thursday is 54° set in 1971.

It turns cooler Friday, but at least it’s dry and sunny before the weather turns unsettled this weekend.

We are watching how Saturday unfolds carefully.

Confidence is growing strong for our next storm to initially start as snow Saturday morning.

The most likely scenario is that by the afternoon the rain/snow line will be around the Southern Tier or just to our north.

This of course will cut down any potential snow accumulation.

There is also a chance there may be some slight accumulation of ice from sleet and freezing rain in some areas, especially the Catskills.

We will keep you posted as we analyze more data in the next 24 hours.

It does turn much colder Sunday into next Monday as we close out the last few official days of fall.

The Winter Solstice is Tuesday at 3:59pm.

Thursday: Mainly dry during the day. Showers develop again towards sunset. Warm and breezy. High low 60s. Wind: S 10-20 mph.

Thursday Night: Showers and windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Wind: SW-WNW 15-25 mph..

Friday: Cooler and sunny. High mid to upper 40s.

Saturday: Snow showers mixing in with rain and a wintry mix. High low 40s.

Sunday: Chillier. Mostly sunny. High low 30s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. High upper 30s.

Tuesday (Winter Begins 3:59pm): Mix of sun and clouds. High mid 30s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. High upper 30s.