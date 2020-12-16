December 16 weather forecast; Storm update

(Wednesday, December 16th, 2020) Get your shovels/snowblowers ready because a significant snowfall is likely between late Wednesday afternoon and mid-morning Thursday.

Quiet with clouds increasing quickly Wednesday.

Snow should overspread the region between about 2 and 6 pm.

Roads will start getting slick around the evening ride home for many as the snow will stick pretty quickly. Highs will be in the mid 20s.

Newest data is suggesting a slight shift to the north with this developing storm.

This means a very significant snowfall for us here in the Southern Tier of NY and Northern Tier of PA!

The nor’easter will develop near the Mid-Atlantic Coast late Wednesday/early Wednesday night and then move northeast off the New England Coast late Wednesday night/Thursday.

Snow will become moderate to heavy here in the Southern Tier after 8 or 9 Wednesday evening and fall at 2 to 3” per hour at times during the overnight!

Snow should taper off quickly after 8 or 9 Thursday morning as the storm pulls away from the New England coastline.

Travel will be very difficult late Wednesday night through the Thursday morning commute.

Snow accumulations will range from about 12 to 20” with locally higher amounts when all is said and done by late Thursday morning!

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for all of the Southern Tier as the confidence for high impact/very significant snowfall is very high. It would take a significant shift in the storm track to make this storm a low impact system for us, which we don’t see happening at this point.

The weather will be chilly, but quiet to end the week with highs in the 20s to low 30s as high pressure builds back in.

Wednesday: Clouds increasing and thickening with some snow developing after 2 or 3 pm. Highs in the low to mid 20s. Wind: ENE 5-15 mph. Wind Chills: 10 to 15.

Wednesday Night: Moderate to heavy snow likely. The heaviest snow will fall from near midnight through the predawn hours. Travel will be difficult to impossible late this evening into the overnight. Lows will be near 20. Wind: E 6-18 mph. Wind Chills: 5 to 15.

Thursday: Any snow will taper off after 8 or 9 am, then some sun will try to sneak out during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s.

Friday: Mostly sunny and a little milder with highs near 30.

Saturday: It turns breezy with sun fading behind increasing clouds. Highs will be in the low 30s.

Sunday: A few wet snow showers possibly mixed with rain at times. Highs in the mid 30s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and milder with a bit of snow/rain possible towards sunset. Highs near 40.

Tuesday: Blustery and turning colder with some snow showers and a few squalls. Snow may mix with a little graupel/rain in the morning. Highs in the 30s, but falling during the afternoon.