December 16, 2019 weather forecast

BINGHAMTON, NY – The new week ushers in quiet weather. Our next weather maker arrives by Tuesday morning. Bitter cold arrives by midweek.

Not as windy, dry and mostly cloudy weather for Monday across the Southern Tier.

Our next weather maker has been trending a bit slower and a bit farther south.

What this means for the Binghamton is you wake up to snow and possibly sleet/freezing rain Tuesday morning.

The wintry mix looks like it will be most prevalent around the northern tier of Pennsylvania.

A transition to all snow happens by late morning/midday. Snow tapers in the evening. At this point, it looks like a total of 2-6” is likely by the time all is said and done.

There are some snow showers around on Wednesday. It turns blustery and cold. Thursday looks like the coldest day of the next several with highs in the teens!

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 20s to around 30.

Monday Night: Starts cloudy, snow/sleet/freezing rain arrives by sunrise. Lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: A wintry mix changes to all snow. Snow tapers in the evening. Highs in the low 30s.

Wednesday: Snow showers, colder and breezy. High in the mid 20s

Thursday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the upper teens.

Friday: Some sun. Highs in the upper 20s.

Saturday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s.

Sunday: Sun and clouds. Highs in the low 30s.